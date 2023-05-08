ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say that one man and one minor were arrested following an armed carjacking that occurred on Flint Street Sunday evening.

Officers say that a woman in her 20s was driving her Hyundai when she was held at gunpoint and told to get out of her car. The suspects then drove away from the scene. The victim of the robbery was uninjured.

RPD then said they found the vehicle on Reynolds Street and tried stopping the vehicle, which led to a chase. The Hyundai then crashed into an unoccupied and parked car on Genesee Street.

The suspects then ran away from the vehicle but were then arrested by police. The two males were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for complaints of pain as a result of the crash.

Police are still investigating the incident as criminal charges are pending against the suspects.