ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was the victim of a hit-and-run late Sunday evening on Jefferson Avenue, the Rochester Police Department announced Monday morning.

RPD said that the victim — a man in his 30s — was walking north on Jefferson Ave. near Bartlett Street when he was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle did not remain on the scene.

The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Those who have information regarding this hit-and-run are asked to call 911.