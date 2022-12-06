ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was charged in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man on Joseph Avenue in September, and he’s the same man accused in a gunfight that resulted in a 3-year-old getting shot in the head.

34-year-old Travis Lewis was indicted in the death of Isaiah Fleming who was shot to death inside a convenience store. Investigators said that Lewis knew Fleming and saw him enter the store. Lewis then approached the victim, got into an argument with him, and then shot and killed him.

Lewis was indicted for second-degree murder and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Previously, Lewis was arrested along with a 16-year-old for getting involved in a gunfight that resulted in a 3-year-old getting caught in the crossfire and shot. Since then, he was indicted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

RPD said that Lewis was released from prison in 2020 for a robbery and shooting conviction. Currently, his next court date is to be determined.