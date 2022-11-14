ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s was shot overnight on Monday on Norton Street, according to investigators with the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital after the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. The man was shot at least once in his upper body and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the investigation suggested the shooting occurred on Norton Street. No suspects are in custody.

This incident comes two days after a man was ambushed and fatally shot in a vehicle on Norton Street.

The Rochester Police Department asks anyone with information to call 911.