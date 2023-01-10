ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is hospitalized after he was shot on North Clinton Avenue late Monday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD arrived at the 1000 block of North Clinton Ave. after reports of gunshots in the area. Officers found evidence that shots were fired, as well as a structure that was damaged as a result of gunfire. However, at the time of their arrival, police said there was nobody injured that made themselves known.

Approximately seven hours later — early Tuesday morning — officers arrived to the Tops Friendly Markets on N. Clinton Ave. and found a 27-year-old male shot in his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to RPD, the victim told police that he was shot in the 1000 block of N. Clinton Ave approximately seven hours before he was discovered by RPD. Officers said it’s unclear why he didn’t initially report this or seek treatment sooner.

RPD said they will be returning to the 100 block of N. Clinton Ave. to investigate with the help of the victim.

