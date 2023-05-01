ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is currently hospitalized after he was shot overnight into Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that the victim, who is in his 30s, was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body. His injuries were considered life-threatening, but he is now stable.

Following an investigation, officers say the shooting happened in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.