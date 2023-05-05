ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was stabbed during a fight in the area of Petrel Street and Fulton Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say they found a 36-year-old man on Bloss Street with a stab wound in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital via ambulance for his non-life-threatening injury.

According to investigators, the victim was involved in some form of altercation in the area. There are currently no suspects in custody.

RPD is asking anyone who has information on the stabbing to call 911.

