ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is arrested after attempting to shoot someone outside of a house on Lexington Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, RPD said they responded to a home on Lexington Avenue for shots fired. After surrounding the home, everyone got out. Officers said there was evidence of gunfire.

Investigators said that they found out 20-year-old Chase Ivery-Beckford was in a fight in the area with someone he knew. He allegedly shot at the individual, but the shot missed and hit a nearby house occupied by two adults. No injuries were reported.

According to RPD, Ivery-Beckford ran into a nearby home and left for officers, who then arrested him. A loaded handgun was recovered from the house.

Ivory-Beckford was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, attempted assault in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.