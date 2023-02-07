ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car and robbing two stores, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to RPD, employees of the Kwik Fill on Stonewood Avenue said a man — later identified as 20-year-old Jyon Myricks — entered the store and signaled that he had a weapon. He then proceeded to steal from the cash register before leaving in a vehicle.

Around a half hour later, officers then responded to a corner store robbery on North Clinton Avenue. The employees at that store said someone imitated that he had a weapon and then stole cash from the register before fleeing.

Police learned that the suspected vehicle in both robberies was stolen during a robbery in Greece. The car and Myricks were found in the area of Conkey Avenue and Evergreen Street. Myricks ran from the car and was found at a home on Scrantom Street. He was arrested by police.

Myrics was taken to Monroe County Jail where he was charged with robbery, grand larceny, and petit larceny. Police also revealed he was convicted of similar robberies in January, including the same Kwik Fill on Stonewood Ave.