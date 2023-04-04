ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested for a fatal hit and run that happened on Clifford Avenue back in February, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On February 12 around 10:30 p.m., 52-year-old Yoeun Nhong was found lying on the road with serious injuries. She was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where she died.

After months of investigation, RPD identified the suspect as 32-year-old Steven E. Cheeks Jr. Investigators said that Cheeks was driving down Clifford Ave. when he struck and killed Nhong before leaving the scene.

Cheeks failed to report the incident to police, but then allegedly signed a deposition and filed a false insurance claim — both falsely claiming that his car was stolen.

Cheeks was taken to Monroe County Jail and is currently charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with evidence, and making a punishable written statement. He was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.