ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken into custody on Friday after threatening to blow up his own residence in the area of Oxford Street and Wellesley Street, which led to a standoff with police.

After he was taken into custody, officers with the Rochester Police Department confirmed that nobody else was inside the residence at the time of the standoff and there is no threat to public safety right now.

No further information has been released about the incident at this time.

Police standoff on Oxford and Wellesley is calming down. Man is in custody. Chatter was someone threatened to blow up a house. We will have more details on @News_8 as police fill us in. pic.twitter.com/i3GInDKqQe — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 2, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.