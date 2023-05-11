ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested after a knifepoint robbery at Taco Bell led to a police chase in a stolen Hyundai.

Rochester police said that after the robbery, the suspect drove away in a gray Hyundai. Officers spotted the vehicle driving on the curb near Dewey Avenue.

RPD tried stopping the vehicle, which led to a car chase to Child Street. The occupants inside the car ran away from the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Khalique Watts, was arrested.

Investigators said that there was ignition damage to the Hyundai, which indicated that the vehicle was stolen.

After his arrest, Watts allegedly caused damage to the interview room at the Rochester Police Department.

Watts was charged with first and second-degree robbery, petit larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned Thursday morning.