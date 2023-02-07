ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating an incident where a man was robbed and hit with a firearm on Orange Street on Monday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, police responded to the area for a ShotSpotter activation and learned that the suspect robbed and assaulted a man in his 40s before fleeing.

During the robbery, the victim was hit in the head with a firearm. The firearm was discharged, but the victim was not hit by a bullet. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody and RPD asks those with information to call 911.