ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting on East Ridge Road earlier this month.

Authorities say officers were at Rochester General Hospital for an unrelated matter around 2:45 a.m. on March 19 when 32-year-old Quinn Mair of Rochester was dropped off by a private vehicle Mair had a gunshot wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police say, around the same time, 39-year-old Christen Dowdell arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say both Dowdell and Mair were shot in the parking lot of Lush Swigs and Creamery at 215 East Ridge Road where they were patrons before the shooting.

Officials say when both left the establishment, Dowdell confronted Mair in the parking lot and shot him. Police say after shooting Mair, Dowdell was shot by an unknown person.

According to police, Dowdell was released from the hospital Tuesday and taken into custody on a sealed indictment warrant that was unsealed Wednesday, charging him with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to authorities, Dowdell is prohibited from legally possessing a gun in New York due to three prior felony convictions and two prior misdemeanor convictions.

Following arraignment, Police day Dowdell was remanded to the Monroe County Jail. He’s scheduled to return to court on April 5.