ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest Monday connected to a weekend shooting on Alphonse Street.

Authorities say officers responded to an address on Alphonse, near Thomas Street, for reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, officers found a 36-year-old Rochester man with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

Police say 25-year-old Derrick Bradford was “quickly” identified as the suspected shooter. They say he was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and a 9mm handgun was recovered.

Brandford is now charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. he was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Bradford is due to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Wednesday morning.