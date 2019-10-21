RPD makes arrest in connection to August homicide on 4th Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest in connection to a homicide on 4th Street in the city back in August.

Marzell Miller, 36 of Rochester, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession.

He’s accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Rochester resident Shaniece Taylor.

On August 15, around 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of 215 4th Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Taylor, who was “deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

A day after the fatal shooting, police announced they were searching for Miller and labeled him an “armed and dangerous suspect.”

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning.