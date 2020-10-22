RPD makes murder arrest in August shooting death on Wabash Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has arrested a man for the August shooting death of 35-year-old Alondo Lathrop Jr. of Rochester.

On Aug. 4, Alondo was shot on Wabash Street, and suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. AMR pronounced him dead at the scene.

The RPD Major Crimes Unit investigated the murder, leading them to the Wednesday arrest of 33-year-old Jamil Abdula Knox-Kareem of Rochester. He was charged with Murder in the 2nd degree in connection to the killing of Lathrop Jr. He is currently on parole out of New York State.

Abdula Knox-Kareem will be arraigned on the charge in Rochester City Court on Oct. 22.