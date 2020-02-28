RPD makes arrest for January shooting on West Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection with an incident in January where a man was shot five times.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Lamar Simmons, of Rochester, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. According to RPD, the charge is in relation to the handgun that was unlawfully possessed when he shot the victim.

MORE | Rochester man seriously injured after shooting on West Main

On January 11, officers responded to West Main Street for the report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old city resident shot five times in the upper body. The victim was taken to University of Rochester Medical Center and admitted with critical but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers continued to investigate and developed a suspect but according to RPD, the victim didn’t cooperate with the investigation and prosecution.

The continued to investigate and eventually arrested Simmons. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court at a later date.