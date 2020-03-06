RPD makes arrest after fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has made an arrest after a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead on Lake Avenue in February.

27-year-old Shannon Melvin, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in a death and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in an injury.

According to the RPD, officers responded to reports of a crash on February 20 and found one vehicle flipped. The driver of the striking vehicle involved had fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The crash sent three people to the hospital, one in critical condition. The following Saturday, February 22, 31-year-old Christopher Wilson died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

After an investigation, RPD investigators and U.S. Marshalls found Melvin at an address in the Bronx, New York City. Melvin was brought back to Rochester and was also arrested on an active violation of a probation warrant.