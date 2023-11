ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have launched an investigation into a homicide in the area of St. Paul Street Tuesday morning.

No official information has been revealed as to what happened, but a News 8 crew on the scene said at least one other individual was taken away in an ambulance.

Part of the roadway on St. Paul Street between Andrew Street and Main Street is shut down and blocked off with police tape.

Large police presence on Saint Paul Street in front of the bus terminal. One person is dead, at least one more transported, waiting for more information from police. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/98XWCcgGxr — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 21, 2023

