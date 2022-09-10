ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two city residents were treated for injuries Friday night after being shot in separate shootings on Sherman Street and Dewey Avenue.

Dana Street

The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to police, an altercation led up to the shooting and officers say the victim was a 33-year-old man who was shot at least one time in his lower body.

Dewey Avenue

Shortly before 9 p.m. officers were called to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a person who had been shot. A 50-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his lower body and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening.

Officers are still working to determine what led up to this shooting. No suspects are in custody for either of the shootings and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.