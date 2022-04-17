ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident remains in critical condition, while another two suffered injuries after a series of unrelated, overnight crimes in Rochester Sunday.

Man critically injured after stabbing on Hague Street

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to Rochester General Hospital around 1:45 a.m. for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim.

Officials were able to confirm the 35-year-old man suffered at least one stab wound to his upper body. His status is currently listed as critical but police say he is stable.

According to investigators, the crime is believed to have occurred near Hague Street.

Two men shot, both injured (Harris Street / Hawley Street)

Approximately an hour later, first responders were led to the area of Harris Street and Athens Street for the report of a male shot.

Officers say a 26-year-old man was shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Around 20 minutes later, officials responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

According to the RPD, a 30-year-old man was shot at least once in his upper body. His injuries are also serious but considered non-life-threatening. Officers say this incident took place on Hawley Street.

No suspects are in custody for any of the aforementioned incidents.

Officials continue to investigate with the hope of determining what led to these overnight crimes.

