ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three gunpoint robberies that occurred Tuesday evening throughout the city.

According to RPD, all of the robberies took place between 10:19 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. and involved suspects taking out a firearm and demanding property from the victims.

These took place in the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue, the 200 block of Arbordale Avenue, and the 100 block of Gaslight Lane. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say that these are separate crimes, but they are continuing to investigate if these robberies were committed by the same suspects.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call 911.