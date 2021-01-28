                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

RPD investigating suspicious death after Gates man found dead in field

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a suspicious death, officials announced Thursday.

Police say a person walking on a path behind 617 Lexington Avenue discovered a human body on January 12, 2021.

The deceased person has been identified as 39-year-old Carlos Fuentes of Gates.

Police say the official cause of death is pending the toxicology reports from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say until an official ruling is made, the investigation is treating it as a suspicious death.

Police say anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss