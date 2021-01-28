RPD investigating suspicious death after Gates man found dead in field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a suspicious death, officials announced Thursday.

Police say a person walking on a path behind 617 Lexington Avenue discovered a human body on January 12, 2021.

The deceased person has been identified as 39-year-old Carlos Fuentes of Gates.

Police say the official cause of death is pending the toxicology reports from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say until an official ruling is made, the investigation is treating it as a suspicious death.

Police say anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or call 911.