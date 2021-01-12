RPD investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating what they have labeled a suspicious death.

According to RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, an individual walking through a field near Lexington Avenue and Wren Street discovered the body of an “obviously deceased male.”

“This is being treated suspicious in nature until the Medical Examiner determines a cause of death. We are also in the process of confirming the identity of the deceased male, who appears to be in his 30’s,” Umbrino said in a statement.

Details are limited at this time.

