Rochester police investigating stolen vehicle with puppy inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was stolen Saturday evening. A man’s vehicle was stolen in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street in Rochester.

Eric Berg said he was picking up his to-go dinner order and was away from his vehicle for one minute when the incident happened. Berg said his puppy was inside the vehicle, as well. The RPD said the vehicle had been left running at the time it was taken.

Berg said his vehicle is a black Toyota RAV4 with the license plate GNS-9506. A cash reward has been set up for the dog’s return, Berg’s sister said.