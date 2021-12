ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after five houses were struck by gunfire Christmas morning in Rochester on Bismark Terrace between Remington Street and North Clinton Avenue.

Officers say three of the houses were occupied by their residents. No one was hit and no injuries were reported.

Bismark Terrace is closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic but will be reopening soon.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.