ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old city resident sustained serious injuries after a shooting on Kosciusko Street Friday night.

According to authorities, officers were alerted of a gunshot victim that had been dropped off at Rochester General Hospital around 9:19 p.m.

Authorities say the victim was a teenager who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials say his condition is serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

