ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Cady Street in Rochester.

According to authorities, RPD officers were called to Cady Street around 3:00 p.m. for someone shot. Upon arrival officers found a 31- year-old man shot in the upper body.

The victim was transported to Strong Hospital via AMR and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RPD says there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.