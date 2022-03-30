ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old city resident sustained minor injuries after being shot on Superior Street Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Superior and Judson Street for reports of shots fired. A male victim was located on Genesee Street and given life-saving measures by first responders.

Police say the victim suffered from at least one gunshot to the upper body and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

