RPD investigating shooting in Avenue B neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the Avenue B neighborhood.
Officers say the victim is a 22-year-old resident from Rochester. According to the RPD, the victim was shot multiple times in the upper body.
The RPD says the victim walked into Rochester General Hospital for treatment just before 7 a.m. The victim is in stable condition.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
