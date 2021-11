ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place Saturday afternoon at the Summit Federal Credit Union on E Main Street in Rochester.

According to officials, the suspect fled from the scene of the crime in a vehicle.

No one is in custody in connection to the crime and police do not believe anyone was hurt.

Those with additional information are asked to call 911.

