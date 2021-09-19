2 dead after quadruple shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police say two people are dead and two others injured after an overnight quadruple shooting in Rochester,

Rochester police officials say officers responded to the 300 block of Driving Park Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Sunday for the report of multiple gunshots fired. Authorities say upon arrival, officers encountered a “chaotic” scene with 75-100 people attempting to leave.

Police say four people were shot overnight Sunday.

Officials say two men died, one man in his 30s is in critical condition at URMC, and the fourth victim is a woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A private vehicle took the fourth victim to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s.

The RPD said the two men who are deceased were their 30s and 20s. As many as 20 gunshots were fired, according to Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino.

The RPD is seeking for witnesses and recanvasing the area.

Umbrino said the timing of this incident is disheartening as it’s one year to the day since the mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue that claimed the life of two teenagers and left 14 other people wounded.

“We do not know the motive behind the shooting,” the RPD said. “Investigators have learned that there was a large unsanctioned party taking place inside a building. There was a group hanging outside the side entrance of the building in an alleyway.”

According to the RPD, the suspect(s) approached the alley from Driving Park Avenue and

fired multiple gunshots at the group in the alley.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with

information or cell phone video to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157,

Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.