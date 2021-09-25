RPD: 21-year-old woman shot near Conkey Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Conkey Avenue and Avenue A on the City’s Northside that has hospitalized a 21-year-old Saturday.

According to the News 8 crew that was sent to the location of the incident around 10:00 p.m., a 21-year-old resident was shot near Conkey Avenue, which has since been tapped off by the RPD.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital, her health status is unknown at this time.

On-scene officers are still investigating the scene for further evidence. There are no suspects in custody.

