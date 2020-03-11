RPD investigating possible homicide on Lester Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon as a homicide.

Officials say a postal carrier found a man in his 70’s unresponsive outside of a home on Nester Street around 3:15 Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Captain Frank Umbrino said in a statement:

“We are not prepared to release a manner of death but are investigating it as a homicide.”

This is an ongoing investigation, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.