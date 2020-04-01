RPD investigating overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday night and sent one man to the hospital.

A 24-year-old Rochester male was taken to Rochester General Hospital for a gunshot wound at least once in his lower body.

At 11:45 p.m., RPD responded to 160 block of Emerson Street for the reports of gunshots fired. As they investigated the area, the male was taken by private car to RGH. According to RPD, his injuries are non-life threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.