RPD investigating New Years Eve shooting death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a murder that took place on New Years Eve.

They say they responded to 1 Bardin St. around 6:10 p.m. on December 31 for reports of shots heard. Once they arrived on scene they found multiple people inside, one who was suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The male victim, 61-year-old William Lewis McBride, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there were over a dozen gunshots fired into the house from outside, but Lewis McBride was the only one struck. They’re still working to find a motive and a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, CrimeStoppers at 423-9300, or email the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.