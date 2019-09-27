RPD investigating multiple violent robberies that happened 30 minutes apart

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police in Rochester are investigating multiple violent robberies involving at least four suspects.

The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Frederich Park.

Police say a pizza delivery man was beaten by four teens, and doused with a “noxious substance.”

The suspects then tried to steal his car, but failed, according to police.

The victim ran to a nearby fire station for help.

About a half hour later and just four miles away, on Benton Street, a woman walking from her house to her car was rushed by four people.

One of the suspects punched her in the face and demanded money.

Officials say at least one suspect may have been armed.

No arrests have been made in connection to either incident and police continue to investigate.