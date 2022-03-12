ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating multiple shots fired in the area of West High Terrace Saturday night.

According to authorities, when RPD arrived they located evidence of over ten gun shots being fired in the area. Police say two houses that were occupied were struck.

RPD said no one was injured during this incident however they are investigating and urge anyone with any information to call 911.

Authorities said the street has been shut down as they investigate.