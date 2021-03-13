Arson unit investigates after person found on fire in Rochester

ROCHSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received calls of a person on fire Friday afternoon on the 500 block of Lyell Avenue.

Members of the Rochester Fire Department and AMR were treating the victim’s wounds sustained from the fire when the RPD arrived to the scene.

AMR transported the victim to URMC and is listed in critical condition in the burn trauma unit.

The RPD said as a result of the preliminary investigation, the Rochester Fire Department’s Arson Unit and the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit were called to the scene.

“The investigation is underway to determine if this is an intentional criminal act or an

accident. As this is an active investigation,” the RPD said.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Rochester Police

Department (911), email at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at

(585) 423-9300.