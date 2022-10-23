ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Marlow Street near Jay Street Sunday afternoon for the report of a large fight involving teenagers and adults.

When officers arrived, the fight was already broken up, but investigators said that one group arrived to fight another group armed with weapons — including one firearm.

During the fight, investigators said that an unknown amount of shots were fired at an occupied home on Marlow Street. Inside the home were at least 10 individuals of various ages. Nobody was injured as a result of the shots.

Half an hour later, officers said that a 33-year-old woman arrived at Rochester General Hospital with minor injuries and stated she was involved in the fight at Marlow Street.

RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody. They ask anyone with information to call 911.