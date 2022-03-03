ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say the department is in the midst of a “long-term investigation” regarding a series of crimes and suspicious incidents at a home on Park Avenue.

Police released a photo of a person of interest in the investigation Thursday morning. They say if anyone is able to recognize the individual, they are asked to call 911:

According to resident Peter Scribner, the address has been targeted and terrorized a number of times over the past 11 months including threatening messages, a hospitalized dog, and “tens of thousands of dollars” in property damages.

Scribner says the house, located at 1110 Park Avenue in the city, sits on a site a few hundred feet back from the road. He says the first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on March 17, 2021 when a “masked assailant dressed like a commando” ran up to the back of the house and smashed several windows with a pole.

Scribner says the words “next is a firebomb, parasite” were spray painted on the driveway as well.

According to Scribner, a similar incident occurred approximately 48 hours later when a glass door was smashed through. During this encounter, Scriber says a dog owned by the residents was kicked by the suspect. The dog, a Yorkshire Terrier named Oskar, spent two weeks at Cornell Companion Animal Hospital in Ithaca, and according to Scribner, has yet to fully recover from his injuries.

Scribner says five days after the second incident, on March 23, 2021 an intruder returned and smashed three more windows and left another spray-painted message on the driveway that read: “Only gets worse.”

Intrusions continued over the course of the next few months, including cutting through a fence, driving a truck through a wooden driveway fence, and ramming a car into vehicles owned by the residents.

Scribner says the intruder stopped for a few months, but returned on January 1, 2022 with a knife, before leaving the property after security systems were engaged.

Most recently, the resident says an unknown person walked up to the driveway and took pictures of the house late Friday night.

Scribner says in total there have been 13 attacks over 11 months, personal injuries to residents, an attack on their dog, thousands of dollars in damages, and many sleepless nights.

He says he doesn’t know the motivation of the intrusions, but believes their house is being targeted because three gay men live there.

“The attacks are terrorizing and hateful,” Scribner said. “Despite the hard work of the police, they need the help of the public.”

According to Scribner, the attacker appears to be a white man around 5’10” and he regularly wears a mask, dark clothes, military boots with pant legs bloused into them, a knit hat, and gloves.

