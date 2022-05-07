ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home near Grand Avenue was struck by gunfire overnight Saturday.

According to police, responding officers arrived at the location around 3:15 a.m. There they found evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired into the immediate area.

Officers say gunfire struck an occupied residence at least once at the time of the shooting. None of the occupants inside were injured.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

