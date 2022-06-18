ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday night on St. Paul Street.

Authorities say officers arrived at the 600 block of St. Paul Street around 10:30 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive female. There, they located a woman in her 30s who was pronounced deceased.

No further information was released as of Monday morning.

Officials say this is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with more info is asked to dial 911.

