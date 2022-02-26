Update

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials identified the victim in a Saturday morning homicide on Rialto Street.

Authorities announced Sunday that 41-year-old Juan Pena-Mendez of Rochester was shot and killed.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a homicide late Saturday morning on Rialto Street in the city.

Officers say when they arrived to the scene around 11:15 a.m., they found a man in his 40s inside a parked vehicle with a number of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in the car in a driveway when a suspect or suspects fired more than a dozen shots into the vehicle.

Police say the victim does not live at the address. They are working to determine why he was there. Investigators also say they do not believe this was a random crime.

The RPD has not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.