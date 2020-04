ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday evening.

According to the RPD, police responded to a corner store on Grand Avenue for the reports of a person shot around 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the clerk — who was a man in his 30s — dead from a gunshot wound.

There are currently no suspects in custody. The motive is unclear, but the whole scene is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.