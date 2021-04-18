Police investigating Hayward Ave fatal shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are looking into a homicide on Hayward Ave, the twentieth of the year in the city and another violent incident over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a call around 10 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive person in a parked car on Hayward Avenue. Once they arrived on scene, police say they found a deceased woman who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The woman is a city resident and in her 30s; according to police, her name will be released Monday morning pending family notification.

Police say the woman’s neighbor called just before 10 a.m. Sunday, but it’s believed that she was shot sometime during the overnight hours where she was found on Hayward Ave.

The Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with any information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 428-7616, or email MajorCrimes@Cityofrochester.gov.

The Sunday homicide comes as part of a violent weekend in Rochester: police also reported an armed carjacking overnight and two nonfatal shootings early Sunday — one at 1 a.m. on Tremont Street and another at 8 a.m. on Lyell Ave.

Members of the community held a ‘Stop the Violence’ gathering Sunday afternoon in response to the slew of violence over the weekend and in the recent weeks.