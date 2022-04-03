ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two armed suspects robbed a 35-year-old man on Cottage Street Sunday.

According to authorities, police responded to the area of Cottage Street and found a victim that had been robbed at gunpoint by two men. No injuries were reported by authorities.

Surrounding streets were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.