ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday evening on Joseph Avenue near Avenue D.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim who said his property was stolen from him at gunpoint. Officials say the victim, a 39-year-old city resident, claimed the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was later observed by other responding officers.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle refused to stop for officers, and later got involved in a motor vehicle accident with an uninvolved third party. At the time of this incident, there were no reported injuries to the initial victim. The driver of the third-party vehicle was taken to RGH for the complaint of neck pain.

Officers detained one individual at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.