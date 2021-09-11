RPD investigating fatal shooting on Handy Street

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC)- The Rochester police department closed down part of Handy Street, near Independence Street for an investigation late Saturday evening.
A Mobile Command Unit arrived on the scene after 11:00 p.m. The area was closed for several hours.
Officers with the Rochester Police Department identified the victim as 20-year old Tymir Thomas. Thomas was shot in his lower body. AMR responded and transported Thomas to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD, life-saving measures were attempted. Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating this murder. Thomas was seated in a vehicle on Handy Street when he was shot.
Anybody with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157,
Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.